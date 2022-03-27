Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again

The prices of petrol and diesel were once again hiked on Sunday 50 paise and 55 paise respectively.

Since Tuesday, there is an increase of Rs 3.70 per litre (petrol) and Rs 3.75 per litre (diesel).

With the fresh hike, petrol and diesel in the national capital are now being sold at Rs 99.11 per litre and Rs 90.42 per litre today.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 53 paise and 58 paise respectively. Now, the people in the finance capital will have to pay Rs 113.88 for petrol and Rs 98.13 for diesel.

The revised rates of petrol and diesel in Chennai is Rs 104.90 and Rs 95.00, while in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.53 and diesel is Rs 93.57.

Since November last year, there had been a hiatus in the revision of fuel prices. It was broken on March 22 as crude oil prices shot up in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The prices are set to further raised given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international market.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which rallies and marches will be organized across the country from March 31 to April 7.

