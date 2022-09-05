Assam Tourism, IHCL Inks MoU for Setting up Hotel at Manas National Park

Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting-up hospitality projects at Manas National Park.

The MoU was signed at Janata Bhawan on Monday in the presence of Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, BTC Chief Pramod Bodo and authorities of Hotel Company.

Signing the MoU, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “Earlier feared to go to Manas but now the tourist flow has increased. Pramod Bodo has done a lot of hard work. We have succeeded in transforming terrorism to tourism. Today we have planned to construct hotel by making an agreement with the Tata Group. We have also tried to improve the infrastructure so that more tourists could be attracted towards Manas.”

He further stated that the hotel will be constructed in a area of 3.25 acres of land. The company of Taj Group will construct this Jinjar brand hotel in Manas National Park.

The hotel will be of 70-80 rooms, he added. This hotel will also increase both domestic and foreign tourists.