Assam Tourism Signs MoU With Pawan Hans, Launch Helicopter Services in 6 Routes

Opening new vistas to air connectivity in the region, Assam Tourism has joined hands with Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) to launch helicopter services on six routes in four sectors of the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Pawan Hans Limited in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The PHL has been awarded 86 routes to run RCS flights under the UDAN scheme in six states. Services will be provided 3 days a week.

In the first phase, the service is going to be operational on 'Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh' network in Assam.

The RCS UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation is giving special impetus to providing air connectivity to the remote places of the northeastern states which have inadequate rail and road connectivity.

The Ministry said that operationalization of these routes will create ease of travel for the residents of the region and give a boost to trade and tourism.