Assam Govt Accepts Presence Of Toxic Magnesium Carbonate in Pan Masala Brands

In a recent development, the government acknowledged the presence of toxic magnesium carbonate in 43 different pan masala brands during a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearing.
According to sources, Advocate General Devajit Saikia made this admission in court.
As a result, the court has directed the government to file an affidavit within a week, shedding light on this alarming situation.
The next hearing in this case is scheduled for November 7, where further actions and investigations are expected to take place.
This revelation raises significant concerns about the safety of these products and their potential health risks to consumers.
Earlier on August 27, the Gauhati HC directed the state government to prohibit or take suitable action against the sale of pan masala and gutkha containing lethal magnesium carbonate.