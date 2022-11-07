Assam: Trade Union Leader Arrested For Alleged Maoist Links

A trade union leader in Assam’s Silchar was on Monday taken into custody by the police on suspicions of having links to Maoists.

According to reports, the Cachar district Secretary of the Assam Wage Workers’ Union was arrested by the police.

A Crime Branch unit from Guwahati was conducting an operation in Silchar during which Dharitri Sharma, the union leader, was taken into custody.

Officials detained Sharma from his residence at Sonapur in Borkhola in the Cachar district of the state.

Following his arrest, Dharitri Sharma was brought to Guwahati for further questioning by the Crime Branch team.

He was arrested based on the revelations made by hardcore Maoist leader Kanchan da, who had been arrested earlier in connection with the matter, according to officials.

It may be noted that Assam police on April 7, 2022, arrested one person from Kamrup district for his alleged links with Maoist groups.