Assam Trading Scam: Police Grills One Of Their Own For Alleged Links

Amid a full-blown operation against fraudulent stock market traders in Assam, the police are now grilling one of their own. As per reports on Friday, the an individual, identified as an Assam Police personnel, who was nabbed earlier, underwent a long-drawn interrogation in connection with the matter.
Suruj Deka, a police personnel working at the office of the Director General of Assam Police in Guwahati, was apprehended last night for his alleged involvement in an online trading scam.
The police have reportedly recovered several lakhs in cash from his possession. The accused Suruj Deka had allegedly trapped many other police personnel in his own web of trading scam.
Notably, Deka was arrested on Thursday after another accused took his name during interrogation. As per reports, the arrest was based on the confession of Anjan Supriyam in the case. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) took over his interrogation, the reports added.
Key players like Bishal Phukan and Sapnanil Das have been arrested by the police so far in connection with the matter, while the likes of Dipankar Barman of DB Stock Broking and celebrity choreographer Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah remain absconding.
The police have also arrested numerous small fishes for their involvements in the case. The ongoing investigations revealed a rut of similar offences openly going on in Assam. Thousands of people are at a risk of losing crores of rupees of their hard-earned money having invested through one of these fraudsters.