Guwahati Student Found Dead Near Railway Track in Lakhimpur

The body of a student from Guwahati was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Saturday, reports said.
As per reports, the body was found lying next to a railway track in Lakhimpur's Lilabari locality.
The deceased has been identified as Joy Gogoi, a resident of Chandmari in Guwahati. Is has been suspected that he died after being hit by a train, sources said.
Joy was a Higher Secondary (HS) final year candidate in the Science stream. He was a student of Lakhimpur's Genius Academy. He was reportedly missing since the past two days.