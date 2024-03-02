Assam

Guwahati Student Found Dead Near Railway Track in Lakhimpur

As per reports, the body was found lying next to a railway track in Lakhimpur's Lilabari locality.
Guwahati Student Found Dead Near Railway Track in Lakhimpur
Guwahati Student Found Dead Near Railway Track in Lakhimpur
Pratidin Time

The body of a student from Guwahati was recovered under mysterious circumstances in Assam's Lakhimpur district on Saturday, reports said.

As per reports, the body was found lying next to a railway track in Lakhimpur's Lilabari locality.

The deceased has been identified as Joy Gogoi, a resident of Chandmari in Guwahati. Is has been suspected that he died after being hit by a train, sources said.

Joy was a Higher Secondary (HS) final year candidate in the Science stream. He was a student of Lakhimpur's Genius Academy. He was reportedly missing since the past two days.

Guwahati Student Found Dead Near Railway Track in Lakhimpur
Assam: Unidentified Body Found In Rangia; Probe Underway
body recovered
Lakhimpur Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/guwahati-student-found-dead-near-railway-track-in-lakhimpur
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com