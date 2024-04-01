Assam: Tragic Boat Accident Claims Lives on Indo-Bangla Border in South Salmara

A devastating boat accident has struck the tranquil waters of the Brahmaputra River, leaving a community in mourning. The incident unfolded on the Indo-Bangla border in Hatshingimari, nestled within the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam, as a small engine-powered boat, laden with passengers and cargo, encountered disaster around 5 pm local time.
According to reports, the ill-fated boat, carrying eighteen passengers, including children, embarked on a journey from Kokradanga Par Ghat in Hatshingimari to Nepur Alga. However, tragedy struck as the boat found itself at the mercy of turbulent waters and a fierce storm.
In the chaos that ensued, the boat capsized, plunging its occupants into the unforgiving currents of the Brahmaputra. While 15 individuals managed to escape the clutches of fate, three passengers, including children, were reported missing in the aftermath of the catastrophe.
Among the missing were Kubad Ali Mandal (55) and Ismail Hussain (8), whose fates remain uncertain as search and rescue efforts continue. Tragically, one child, Shamim Mandal (8), was retrieved from the waters but succumbed to the ordeal shortly thereafter, adding to the sorrow of the community.
The news of the boat accident has sent shockwaves through the South Salmara Mankachar district, prompting an urgent response from authorities. However, the rescue operation has been hampered by the darkness of nightfall and the relentless gusts of wind, hindering the efforts of search and rescue teams.
Nevertheless, on Monday morning both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) mobilized to the scene, braving the elements in a race against time to locate and rescue those still missing.
As dawn breaks, hopes and prayers are fervently directed towards the safe recovery of the remaining passengers, even as the community grapples with the stark reality of the tragedy that has befallen them.