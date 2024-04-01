Tragic Storm Claims Mother's Life, Spares Infant Son in Assam's Cachar

In a heart-wrenching incident amidst a fierce storm, a mother's life was tragically cut short while she slept with her four-month-old child in Dholai's Rajghat, Cachar. The calamity struck as a massive tree crashed onto their home, instantly claiming the life of the mother, Shakhi Begum Laskar. Miraculously, her infant son emerged unharmed from the ordeal.
The tempestuous weather, characterized by heavy rainfall and hailstorms, wreaked havoc across greater Cachar district on Sunday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The sudden onslaught lasted nearly an hour, causing widespread damage to public property and unsettling communities.
According to reports, Shakhi Begum was sleeping at home with her 4-month-old child and five other family members when disaster struck. The formidable gusts of wind toppled a nearby tree onto their residence, resulting in the tragic demise of the 35-year-old woman. Despite the dire circumstances, her infant son and other family members escaped unscathed, thanks to the prompt actions of local residents who rescued them from the rubble.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Hailakandi district of Barak Valley, similar scenes unfolded as hailstorms battered various areas, leaving houses and vehicles severely damaged. The onslaught of colossal hailstones wreaked havoc in Hailakandi, Karimganj, and Cachar districts, leaving many stranded amidst the chaos.
As communities grapple with the aftermath of the devastating storm, authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and providing assistance to those affected by the calamity.
The tragic loss of Shakhi Begum serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable and unforgiving nature of natural disasters, underscoring the importance of preparedness and community resilience in the face of adversity.