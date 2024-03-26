Assam: Tragic Collision Leaves Several Critically Injured in Goalpara

A terrifying incident unfolded in Goalpara on March 26 as a bus and a dumper truck collided in a head-on crash, leaving several critically injured.
The bus was reportedly en route from Dhubri to Guwahati when the tragic accident unfolded on Naranarayan Setu.
The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles, with passengers from the bus receiving fatal injuries. The injured individuals, many of whom were in critical condition, were swiftly transported to Goalpara Civil Hospital.
In another devastating incident on Bhadoi Panchali or intersection in Assam's Duliajan, a collision between two motorcycles resulted in a fatal outcome, claiming the life of one individual on Monday. The accident occurred when two motorcycles collided head-on, leaving one of the riders fatally injured.
The deceased was identified as Chandan Sharma, a resident of Chapatali, one of the localities in the vicinity. The collision left Sharma critically injured, and despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
Additionally, two other individuals involved in the accident sustained severe injuries and have been admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is reported to be serious.