Lakhimpur District Students' Union General Secretary Dies in Tragic Road Accident

In a heartbreaking incident, Swaraj Shankar Gogoi, the general secretary of the Lakhimpur District Students' Union, lost his life in a road accident. The fatal incident occurred on March 21 night as Gogoi was en route to Dhakuakhana in his Maruti Swift vehicle. Tragically, he lost control of the vehicle near the Kona River and collided with a tree, resulting in his untimely demise.