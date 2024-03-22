Lakhimpur District Students' Union General Secretary Dies in Tragic Road Accident

In a heartbreaking incident, Swaraj Shankar Gogoi, the general secretary of the Lakhimpur District Students' Union, lost his life in a road accident. The fatal incident occurred on March 21 night as Gogoi was en route to Dhakuakhana in his Maruti Swift vehicle. Tragically, he lost control of the vehicle near the Kona River and collided with a tree, resulting in his untimely demise.
In the wake of this tragic incident, Gogoi's mortal remains have been transported to the Lakhimpur Medical College for post-mortem examination. The hospital premises reverberate with a somber atmosphere as mourners gather to pay their respects.
Currently, the medical college is conducting the necessary procedures following Gogoi's demise, and his body will soon be handed over to the district student organization for funeral rites.
The district student fraternity remains in shock and disbelief at the sudden loss of one of its brightest stars, as they strive to come to terms with this irreparable loss.