Assam: Tragic Road Accident Leaves Driver Seriously Injured in Bajali

A tragic road accident took place in Assam's Bajali district on Monday leaving a man seriously injured.
The incident occurred near Kuwara in Patharkuchi when an Alto vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree. The incident left the driver namely Rupak Roy, seriously injured.
Following the crash, emergency responders swiftly transported the injured to Pathshala Madan Rauta Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention. The severity of his injuries required immediate and specialized care.
The Patharkuchi police were promptly on the scene to manage the situation and initiate an investigation into the cause of the accident.