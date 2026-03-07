Assam: Train Hits Goods Vehicle at Railway Crossing in Tinsukia

A goods vehicle was severely damaged after it was hit by a moving train at a railway crossing in the Laipuli area of Tinsukia district in Assam on Saturday, March 7. Fortunately, the driver and the handyman of the vehicle managed to escape unharmed.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the goods carrier attempted to cross the railway tracks at Laipuli. At that moment, a train approaching the crossing struck the vehicle, causing significant damage.

The vehicle involved in the accident has been identified as a Tata Intra goods carrier bearing registration number AS23 DC 3077. The impact of the collision left the vehicle badly damaged.

However, in a narrow escape, both the driver and the handyman managed to get out of the vehicle in time before the train hit it. As a result, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Local people gathered at the spot soon after the accident, while authorities were informed about the incident.