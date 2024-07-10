Assam: Train Mows Down Elephant In Jagiroad

A wild elephant was killed after being hit by a train at Jagiroad on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Tuesday night.
The tusker was attempting to cross the rail tracks at Tegheria region when it was hit by an oncoming train, sources informed.
It is believed that the elephant had ventured out of the forest in search of food.
Local police and forest officials later reached the accident spot to take stock of the situation. They said that a herd of elephants often pass through the area.
Last month, a wild elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a tea estate in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The incident was reported from Pengeri Brahmajan wherein the tusker was found lifeless at a tea estate located in the region.
It is suspected that the elephant strayed into the village in search of food, however, the cause of it's death remains unknown.