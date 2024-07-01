Assam: Two Elderly People Killed In Tusker Attack In Goalpara

Two elderly people were tragically trampled to death by an irate elephant in Assam’s Goalpara district on Sunday night.
The deceased have been identified as Ilawati Rabha (56) and Gunj Rabha (70). According to information, the incident occured at Lakhipur area wherein the duo was caught off guard by the wild tusker which had ventured into the civilian zone possibly in search of food.
While the woman, Ilawati, hails from Lakhipur itself, the other individual, Gunj, was a resident of Meghalaya but residing in the village.
A pall of gloom descended upon the village following the tragic incident. Local police arrived at the scene later and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.
Last month, a young man lost his life in an elephant attack in Kundoli village under the Kathiatoli tehsil of Assam's Nagaon district. The victim was identified as Rabi Deuri from Morigaon. His body was discovered in the middle of a field in Habigaon, bringing shock and grief to the local community.
The wild elephant, which had descended from the Karbi Hills in search of food, caused the fatal attack.