Assam: Train Mows Down Jumbo In Karbi Anglong

A wild elephant was killed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district after being mowed by the Mariani-Guwahati BG express train on Sunday night.

As per reports, the incident took place near Gharial Dubi area in Bokajan.

The deceased animal was reportedly among a herd of 5-6 elephants who were crossing the railway tracks.

Unfortunately, the wild jumbo somehow got stranded from the group and was killed after being knocked by the train.

The other elephants managed to get away safely.

Meanwhile, forest officials rushed to the scene and initiated efforts to recover the carcass.

On Monday morning, the carcass of the elephant was successfully pulled out with the help of crane.

