Assam: Train Services Restored on Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section After Derailment

The train services in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section have been restored following the derailment of Train No. 12520 (Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express) on October 17, 2024. The first train to traverse the accident-affected area was Train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru - Agartala) Express, which passed through Dibalong station at 9:48 AM.
The incident, which occurred at Dibalong station under the Lumding division at 3:55 PM, resulted in the suspension of operations along the Lumding-Badarpur single line section. Thankfully, no casualties or major injuries have been reported. Several train services were either cancelled, rescheduled, or short-terminated as a result of the derailment, which affected multiple coaches and the engine.
Rescue and restoration efforts are ongoing, with the Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Train dispatched from Lumding. Senior railway officials are closely monitoring the situation, and helplines (03674-263120, 03674-263126) have been established at Lumding for passenger inquiries.
Passengers are advised to check for updates regarding their scheduled journeys, as services may still experience disruptions.