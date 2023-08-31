Assam: Transformer Fire Causes Panic In Hatsingimari

A massive fire erupted in Assam's Hatsingimari as a transformer in the College Nagar unexpectedly ignited during the night of Wednesday.
Despite multiple notifications from local residents to the electricity department, no action was reportedly taken.
Allegedly, it was only after the power connection was severed that an employee finally arrived at the scene.
The incident highlights concerns over the responsiveness of the electricity department to public concerns.
The incident underscores the need for improved preventive measures and swift responses to potential hazards in the community.
Earlier on July 11, at least 10 persons lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a transformer explosion on the banks of the Alakananda River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
As per reports, the deceased persons were working at the Namami Gange project site in Chamoli. Sources said that a police officer is one among those killed in the tragic incident. He has been identified as the outpost in charge of Pipalkoti.