Transformer Explosion Kills At Least 10 Including Cop in Uttarakhand

At least 10 persons lost their lives and several others sustained injuries in a transformer explosion on the banks of the Alakananda River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
As per reports, the deceased persons were working at the Namami Gange project site in Chamoli. Sources said that a police officer is one among those killed in the tragic incident. He has been identified as the outpost in charge of Pipalkoti.
Meanwhile, the injured persons have been admitted in a nearby hospital for treatment.
The police have reached the incident spot and rescue operations are underway.
On the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.