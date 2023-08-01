Assam: Transport Department Employee Arrested for Accepting Bribe

The officials of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Tuesday trapped and arrested red-handed an employee of the transport department in Bongaigaon district for accepting bribe.
According to information, a complaint was received by the anti-corruption cell that a senior assistant working at the office of the District Transport Officer, Bongaigaon had allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 as bribe from the complainant to unblock the ID of his Pollution Testing Centre.
The arrested government officer has been identified as Subhash Daimary. Reportedly, Daimary had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 5,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption cell.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team of DVAC in the office of the District Transport Officer & Secretary, Regional Transport Authority in Bongaigaon.
Subhash Daimary was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000 as bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
However, an additional amount of Rs. 26,500 was recovered from Daimary’s possession while conducting thorough searches.
Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he was arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 01/08/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 56/2023 under Section 120 (B) IPC, R/W Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal follow up action is underway into the case.
