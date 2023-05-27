Assam: CID Arrests Charaideo DTO on Fraudulent Charges

In a significant development, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the District Transport Officer (DTO) of Assam’s Charaideo district on Saturday under fraudulent charges.
The DTO has been identified as Rajib Chandra Bordoloi, who was last year placed under suspension for validating fake licenses in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.
Based on the complaint filed by Assam Transport Department, a case, numbered 07/2023, has been registered by the CID under Sections 120 B/420/467/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the fraudulent issue of replacement licenses.
A press communiqué reads, “The CID team visited DTO Office Charaideo and collected documents and incriminating materials. Documentary evidences have been collected from the office of the Transport Commissioner, Assam Guwahati as well.”
“Based on the evidences collected, involvement in the fraudulent practice of issue of replacement licenses by Shri Rajib Ch Bordoloi, Enforcement Inspector and the then I/C District Transport officer Charaideo have been found well established,” it added.
Earlier today, Bordoloi was arrested and produced before a lower court. He has been remanded in police custody for five days for further interrogation, the press release stated.