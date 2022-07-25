Assam Transport Dept Directs Schools To Install CCTV In All School Buses

The Assam Transport department on Monday directed school authorities, both state-run and private, to install CCTV cameras in all their school buses.

This comes after the Gauhati High Court passed new directives regarding school buses in the state.

The department informed that the CCTV cameras will have to be monitored by school authorities itself.

It also directed to install GPS devices and compulsorily keep first aid kits in all the buses.

School authorities have been strictly asked to follow all orders. Violation of any order will lead to a fine of Rs 10,000, it further said.