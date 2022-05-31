Assam Transport Dept Issues Stern Warning to Cab Associations

The Assam transport department has issued strict warning to cab association and ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido and PayIndia against the recent incidents of the attitude of cab drivers towards customers or passengers.

Addressing media persons, transport officer Himangshu Kumar Das said that not all drivers are money-oriented and that some drivers do care about customer’s needs.

Himangshu Kumar Das said, “The entire cab service is blamed due to a few drivers who are misbehaving with customers either by asking more money, cancelling trips or denying payment methods. Any kind of inappropriate attitude towards customers will not be tolerated from now on. The cab drivers will not be able to demand extra money to customers who are availing a trip.”

Das further said, “Negligence of the side of authorities of cab associations lead to such incidents where customers face danger. From, now on cab drivers have to follow strict rules. Disobeying of rules by any cab driver will lead to the cancellation of their license.”

“The license cancellation will take place phase-wise. The driver will not be able to take trips in the first five days of phase one. In phase two, he will not be allowed to ride his vehicle for next ten days and in the third phase, his license will be totally cancelled,” Das added.

Das also appealed common people not to misbehave with drivers.

It may be mentioned that people are terrified with the behaviour of cab drivers. There have been widespread complaints from customers regarding cab drivers refusing trips if they are not paid in cash or asking to pay more.

Notably, the recent incident of alleged assault of an Uber driver on a Delhi based journalist identified as Nikita Jain in Guwahati on May 29 has raised alarm bells for all. Journalist Nikita Jain was allegedly molested by an Uber driver after a dispute over payment for a trip. The Uber driver identified was arrested by the police after the journalist lodged a complaint against him.

