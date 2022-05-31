Maharashtra: Mother Throws Six Children Into Well, Dead

In a bizarre incident, a mother allegedly threw six children into a well, including five girls in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday (May 30) following a domestic dispute, said police.

The shocking incident took place at Kharavali village in Mahad taluka, around 100 km from Mumbai, in the afternoon, an official said.

The 30-year-old woman took the step after she was allegedly beaten up by the members of her husband's family, he said.

The children who drowned were aged between 18 months and 10 years, the official added.