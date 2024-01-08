Assam Transport Unions Threaten Indefinite Shutdown Over New Hit and Run Law

The All Assam Motor Transport Association and Assam Motor Worker Association, in a scathing attack on State Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, threatened an indefinite shutdown of goods and passenger-carrying commercial vehicles if the Central Government does not withdraw the clauses relating to "HIT AND RUN" under the newly passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita law.
This comes after the state transport minister stated on Sunday that the central government is steadfast in its commitment to enforce the provisions of the recently passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita law.
During the introduction of the 'Baayu ASTC App' in Guwahati, the Minister told the media that there has been an increase in Hit and Run cases in India, thus, making enforcement of the said law mandatory.
Meanwhile, during a press conference here in Guwahati on Monday, the Council stated that after consulting with the transport department, a senior official assured them that the law would not be implemented; owing to which the transporters’ union earlier withdrew their 48-hour strike to 24 hours. However, state minister Parimal Suklabaidya's statement yesterday has left the council members in a tizzy.
In response to Minister Parimal Suklabaidya's challenge, members of the transporters’ union stated that they would return the lives of people who died in road accidents only if the minister can assure them to return the life of night super bus driver Nripen Saikia, who allegedly died after being hit by a convoy of an MLA from Upper Assam.
“Most accidents are caused by excessive alcohol consumption; now will the same minister in control of the excise department close liquor stores in the state?” questioned a member of the transporters’ union.
He also alleged that there is a contradiction between the statements of the top officials of the transport department and the transport minister; hence, both must clarify their stands in detail.
“Though, the protest has been temporarily suspended, but, if this law is not repealed, then there will be another protest in the state including indefinite shutdown of movement of commercial passenger and goods carrying vehicles,” the member added further.
Earlier, Minister Parimal Suklabaidya challenged the state Motor Vehicle Associations asking them to they return back the lives of the people who died in road accidents or take responsibility of the kins of the deceased people who died in road accidents.
The Minister urged the Associations to come for a discussion on the matter, if they want any kind of implementation of the law.
He further claimed that Hit and Run clauses under the newly passed Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita law are essential to counter the rise in the number of road accidents in the nation.