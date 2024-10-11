Assam: Trapped Wild Elephant Found Dead in Gossaigaon

A wild elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Ballamjhora village in Assam’ Gossaigaon on Friday morning.
Locals suspect that the tusker might have been swept away by rising floodwaters, leading to its death. The animal was discovered trapped on a embankment by villagers, who notified the authorities soon after.
Officials from the forest department arrived at the spot later and recovered the carcass for post-mortem.
Earlier, the carcass of a wild male elephant was found at Shilphata No. 1, situated on the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border. The elephant is believed to have died overnight. Notably, the front left thigh of the deceased animal was unusually swollen, indicating a significant injury.
The forest department suspects that the elephant's death resulted from infighting within its herd.