Disturbing Video Shows Wild Elephants Bullied in Assam’s Numaligarh

In a disturbing development in Numaligarh, wild elephants searching for food in local tea gardens are being subjected to bullying by certain individuals.
A recent video has surfaced showing a youth taunting and teasing these hungry elephants, who have been wandering through various parts of Numaligarh and seeking refuge in the tea gardens.
Reports suggest that instead of receiving assistance, the elephants are facing mistreatment from some locals in the area.
The situation is aggravated by this abuse, leading to heightened conflicts between humans and elephants.
An unnamed animal activist told Pratidin Time that the ongoing torment of these already struggling animals is worsening the tense interactions between wildlife and humans in the region.
The troubling scenes captured in the video underscore the urgent need for increased compassion and better management strategies for human-wildlife interactions.