Assam Trinamool Youth Congress Hits Out at Principals, Professors Joining ABVP

Assam Trinamool Youth Congress on Monday expressed serious concern over principals and professors of several colleges joining ABVP in the state.
Bandip Dutta, the president of the Assam Trinamool Youth Congress, said in a video, "We are quite concerned about the fact that principals and professors of several colleges from Assam have joined the ABVP, also known as the BJP's student wing. The news of professors from JB College (Jorhat), North Lakhimpur College (Lakhimpur) and Gurucharan College (Silchar) joining the ABVP has already surfaced on social media platforms.”
Dutta also mentioned that ABVP is chaired by Professor Robin Kakati of North Lakhimpur College.
“How can a professor in a government college continue to serve as the president of a sister organisation of a political party? What is actually happening in the state? Has the state government not noticed this?” Dutta inquired.
Dutta further stated that no action had been taken against them. However, teachers and professors are punished for participating in a protest in the name of society.
“A few days ago, Mukund Sharma, principal of Bhawanipur Regional College, was immediately suspended by the State Education department for taking part in a protest against the draft delimitation of the Bhawanipur constituency,” said Dutta.
Earlier during a press conference held at Dispur Press Club on March 17, Dutta had raised sharp allegations about the North Lakhimpur College professor being serving as the president of the ABVP. But till date, no action has been initiated by the education department, claimed the student leader.
“This clarifies that if you work for the BJP, ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’ is the form of good governance of the BJP,” added Dutta.
Meanwhile, Assam Trinamool Youth Congress has urged the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and education minister Ranoj Pegu to intervene into the matter and take action against the said professors.