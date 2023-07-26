PM Making Desperate Attempts As He is Worried About Formation of 'INDIA': TMC

AITC national spokesperson Ripun Bora on Wednesday made a scathing attack on BJP leadership as they got infuriated with the formation of an opposition alliance of 26 parties acronym INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance).
Making a tweet, the veteran leader Ripun Bora stated that BJP is scared after the formation of INDIA.
The alliance of 26 opposition parties made the BJP to count its days and as a result right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Central BJP leaders to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cohorts are busy making derogatory remarks on the opposition alliance.
By tweeting his thoughts, Bora remarked that what is the necessity to compare opposition formation 'INDIA' with that of terrorist organizations.
Bora explains common men have now understood the motive of BJP leaders to defame the opposition alliance INDIA with some baseless figure of speech.