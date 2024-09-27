Assam: Trio Nabbed with 28 Kilos of Ganja in Palashbari

Palashbari police arrested three individuals for their involvement in a ganja smuggling racket and seized a massive quantity of ganja (Cannabis) on Thursday night.
Acting on a tip-off regarding clandestine operations from Muduki, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border, police officials launched a late-night operation that resulted in the seizure of 28 kilograms of ganja.
The arrested suspects were identified as Manjit Rabha, Bimal Rabha, and Ajay Rabha, were apprehended while allegedly transporting the illicit substance.
This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the police to combat drug-related crimes in the region.
Police are now investigating the origins of the seized ganja and exploring connections to larger trafficking networks.
Earlier on 7 September, in an another operation the Customs Department seized a massive quantity of ganja (Cannabis) in Assam’s Kamrup district.
The raid was conducted on an abandoned residence where authorities discovered and confiscated 41 bags of the illicit substance.
The total market value of the seized ganja was estimated to be approximately Rs 1.53 crore. One individual was arrested in connection with this substantial seizure.