Assam: Truck-Car Collision in Lanka Leaves 4 Cops Severely Injured

A total of four Assam Police personnel sustained severe injuries in a road accident at Lanka in Hojai district on Friday.
As per sources, a Bolero car of the police collided with a massive truck in Lanka’s Pipulpukhuri area. The Bolero car bearing registration number AS 01FL- 1875 was on its way to Guwahati from Diphu.
The truck bears registration number AS 02DC-3217. At least four police personnel were injured in the crash. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Lanka Primary Health Care facility for treatment.
The injured personnel have been identified as Biswajit Hazarika, Robin Singh Jahari, Pradip Pal and Biren Saikia, reports said.
Reports stated that Pradip Pal sustained critical injuries and he has been shifted to Nagaon for further treatment.