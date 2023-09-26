Assam

Assam: Truck Carrying Over 300 Cartons Of Arunachal-Made Liquor Overturns On NH-15

According to sources, the truck bearing the the registration number UP-86T-9861 was loaded with a significant quantity of illegal liquor
Assam: Truck Carrying Over 300 Cartons Of Arunachal-Made Liquor Overturns On NH-15
Assam: Truck Carrying Over 300 Cartons Of Arunachal-Made Liquor Overturns On NH-15
Pratidin Time

A truck carrying more than 300 cartons containing Arunachal-made liquor met with an accident at Shantipur in Jamugurihat in Assam’s Sonitpur on Tuesday.

According to sources, the truck bearing the the registration number UP-86T-9861 was loaded with a significant quantity of illegal liquor, and toppled on the side of National Highway 15.

The driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene. Local authorities, particularly the Jamugurihat police, quickly responded to the incident and seized the illicit liquor.

This accident highlights the ongoing issue of the illegal transportation of liquor across state borders and the associated dangers on the road.

Assam: Truck Carrying Over 300 Cartons Of Arunachal-Made Liquor Overturns On NH-15
Huge Cache Of Arunachal-Made Liquor Seized In Assam
Assam police
Accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-truck-carrying-over-300-cartons-of-arunachal-made-liquor-overturns-on-nh-15
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com