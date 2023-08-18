Huge Cache Of Arunachal-Made Liquor Seized In Assam

The Biswanath Police on Friday seized a huge cache of Arunachal-made liquor and arrested four people in connection to the same.
The four arrested individuals have been identified as Noor Hussain, Krishna Das, Rajesh Das and Ratul Das.
According to sources, a truck carrying the cache of liquor was seized by the Biswanath Police near the Burai River in Behali while it was on its way to Manipur from Arunachal.
Sources further indicate that the seized liquor was worth around Rs 1.35 crore.
It is to be mentioned that a luxury vehicle was also seized along with the truck.
Earlier on April 7, the police raided the house of one Dhiren Boro in Assam Modertoli, Doboka, and seized a huge quantity of spurious liquor.
The value of the seized liquor was said to be lakhs of rupees.
The police received a tip-off about the illegal liquor racket being run by Boro in his house. Acting swiftly, a team of police officers raided the house and found a large quantity of spurious liquor being stored there.
However, Boro and his family members managed to flee from the spot on the pretext of police arriving. The police then launched a manhunt to nab the accused and his accomplices.