Assam: Truck Collides with Oil Tanker in Kaziranga, Driver Injured

Kaziranga experienced a tragic road accident on the wee hours of Tuesday involving an oil tanker and a truck. The oil tanker, bearing the registration number AS01 MC 3083, was en route to Guwahati from Numaligarh when it veered off the highway in Kaziranga.
The police, using cranes, were in the process of retrieving the tanker from the ditch and moving it towards Kohora when a truck, registration number NL07 AA 0311, collided with the rear of the tanker.
The tanker driver, Rahul Das, was trapped in the vehicle for an hour, with his legs stranded and suffering severe head injuries.
Constable Mridul Bora of the traffic police, with the help of local residents, managed to rescue Das. He was carried on Bora's shoulder to safety and subsequently referred to The Kohora Model Hospital for urgent medical treatment.