Tragic Accidents Across Assam Leaves Several Injured

A fatal collision shook National Highway 15 near Assam’s Mangaldoi, as a speeding magic collided with a motorcycle on the Mangaldoi Punia bridge on Monday.
The crash resulted in several injuries, prompting swift intervention from local police. The wounded were promptly transported to Mangaldoi Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention.
Meanwhile, in another instance, tragedy struck Dhakuakhana, where a Maruti Alto K10 met a devastating fate. In the wee hours of Monday, the vehicle careened into a jackfruit tree, leaving the victim identified as Pawan Phukan (25) critically injured.
Dhakuakhana police, executing a late-night rescue operation, swiftly transported the victim to the hospital.
The victim hailing from Dhakuakhana’s Khajua village, sustained severe injuries, necessitating around 45 stitches to his head and face.
In a bid to secure advanced medical care, Phukan was rushed to Dibrugarh in critical condition.