Assam: Truck Collision With Tree Leaves Driver Trapped For Hours

In an incident that took place at Titabar in Assam’s Jorhat district, a cement-laden truck lost control and collided with a massive tree resulting in severe damage.
The truck bearing the registration number AS-01-MC-2465 met with the accident in Titabar’s Dholi at around 5.20 am on Friday.
The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries in the collision and was trapped inside the mangled vehicle for four hours. The situation demanded immediate action and a collaborative effort by the fire brigade and the Titabar police was initiated to rescue the trapped driver.
After four hours of strenuous teamwork involving the deployment of cranes, scavets, and fire brigade vehicles, the driver was successfully extricated from the wreckage. Given the critical condition of the driver, he was swiftly transported to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) with the assistance of the emergency helpline 108.
Earlier on May 10, at least 15 people were grievously injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck at Nambor in Assam’s Golaghat district.
The mishap took place during the afternoon when the speeding truck collided head on with the passenger bus. As many as 15 passengers sustained injuries, sources said.
Fortunately, no casualty was reported at the filing of this report.
Following the incident, all the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.