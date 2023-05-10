15 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Assam's Golaghat

The mishap took place today afternoon when the speeding truck collided head on with the passenger bus. As many as 15 passengers sustained injuries, sources said.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported at the filing of this report.

Following the incident, all the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Earlier yesterday, Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam sustained minor injuries in a road mishap that occurred at Balipara Tehsil under Assam’s Sonipur district.

According to information, the vehicle in which the legislator was traveling in collided with a ‘Bolero’ car, thwarting it off a ridge and onto a swamp. It is noteworthy that the accident could have been fatal without the airbag system that the legislator’s ‘Innova’ vehicle had installed in it.

Bhuban Gam’s family including his wife and son were also present in the car and fortunately none of them were hurt.

Following the incident, local police and ambulance rushed to the scene and took stock of the situation.