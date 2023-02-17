Hailakandi Police Foil Smuggling Bid, Seize 4,200 Yaba Tablets

Hailakandi Police in Assam on Friday carried out an anti-narcotics drive during which illicit substances worth around Rs 15 lakhs were seized.

As per information received, a large consignment of narcotic ‘Yaba tablets’ were seized by officials in Assam’s Hailakandi during the anti-narcotic drive.

Hailakandi Police informed that the consignment contained a total of 4,200 narcotic tablets that were seized by the officials during the operation.

Moreover, an auto-rickshaw and two suspects were also taken into custody by the police in Hailakandi on charges of smuggling the narcotics.

Those arrested were identified by the police as Yuvraj Pandey and Jahid Hussain. They are thought to be residents of the area.

Meanwhile, Hailakandi Police also estimated the seized narcotic tablets to be worth around Rs 15 lakhs in the international drug markets.

A detailed investigation into the matter has been launched and the suspects will be dealt with in accordance to the law, assured Hailakandi Police.