Hailakandi Police Foil Smuggling Bid, Seize 4,200 Yaba Tablets

Hailakandi Police in Assam on Friday carried out an anti-narcotics drive during which illicit substances worth around Rs 15 lakhs were seized.
As per information received, a large consignment of narcotic ‘Yaba tablets’ were seized by officials in Assam’s Hailakandi during the anti-narcotic drive.
Hailakandi Police informed that the consignment contained a total of 4,200 narcotic tablets that were seized by the officials during the operation.
Moreover, an auto-rickshaw and two suspects were also taken into custody by the police in Hailakandi on charges of smuggling the narcotics.
Those arrested were identified by the police as Yuvraj Pandey and Jahid Hussain. They are thought to be residents of the area.
Meanwhile, Hailakandi Police also estimated the seized narcotic tablets to be worth around Rs 15 lakhs in the international drug markets.
A detailed investigation into the matter has been launched and the suspects will be dealt with in accordance to the law, assured Hailakandi Police.
Earlier on January 31, two drug smugglers hailing from Assam, who went absconding, were apprehended in Mizoram’s Lungeli district.
The two accused smugglers were identified as Sajid Ahmed and Abdul Motil, both hailing from Keuti, Karimganj district of Assam. According to Lunglei district police, in pursuance of specific intelligence, two persons wanted in connection with Dholai police station Case under sections 22(c)/29 NDPS Act, both of them were apprehended by Lunglei Police at Lunglei, Serkawn while boarding in one vehicle on Monday evening.
A senior police official of Lunglei district said that the Assam Police team will seek custody of the arrested wanted persons. "We are also ascertaining their involvements in cases in our state too," he said.
Recently, Guwahati city police had apprehended two drug peddlers and seized a large amount of heroin from their possession.
Acting on specific information, Chandmari Police in Guwahati apprehended one peddler, identified as Mantu Rahman, who was out about delivering narcotics on his scooter bearing registration number ‘AS 01 EA 4306’. Upon searching, police recovered 2 packets of heroin from the baggage slot of the scooter.