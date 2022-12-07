Assam: Tusker Found Dead at Tea Estate In Sonitpur

The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a tea estate in Assam’s Sonipur district on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the jumbo was first spotted by the staff of the Adabari tea estate and immediately the forest authorities.

Later, a team of forest officials reached the spot and recovered the dead elephant at at 23 no line of the tea estate.

"The employees of the tea estate informed us about the incident. We also informed our higher authority as well as the veterinary doctor. We will come to know the exact cause of death of the wild elephant," Anil Borthakur, Deputy Ranger of Amaribari Central Forest Range said.

Recently, an adult elephant was found dead at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Sources said that the deceased elephant had blood and froth coming out his mouth.

The exact cause of its death will be established after post-mortem, forest officials informed.

Meanwhile, locals suspect that the elephant died to due to food poisoning.