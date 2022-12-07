Assam CM Pays Tribute to Homen Borgohain on his Birth Anniversary

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and eminent personalities paid tribute to distinguished Assamese author and eminent journalist Homen Borgohain on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Assam CM said, "He was strong-willed man."

Homen Borgohain, born in the year 1932, was an eminent journalist and author from Assam who received Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel Pita Putra in the year 1978.

He served as president of Assam Sahitya Sabha from 2001-02.

From 2003-15, Homen Borgohain served as Editor-in-Chief of Assamese daily Amar Asom and after that he served in Niyomiya Barta from 2015 until his death in the year 2021.

In the year 2015, the eminent journalist returned his Sahitya Akademi Award in protest against growing ‘fascist tendency’ in the country.

Some of his novels were: