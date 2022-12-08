Assam: Tusker Hit By Speeding Train In Palashbari, Dies

A wild elephant was tragically killed after being hit by a speeding train at Palashbari in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported from Kamakhya-Jogighopa train line when a herd of elephants were crossing the rail tracks.

However, one of the tuskers was unfortunately hit by the speeding train as it failed to cross the tracks on time.

Sources said that the herd of elephants had strayed out of the jungle in search of food.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended upon the villagers with many of them laying wreath to the deceased animal with the traditional gamusa, agarbattis, and flowers.