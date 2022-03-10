Assam: Two APLA Militants Including Commander-In-Chief Nabbed In Golaghat

The Commander-in-Chief of Adivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) and another cadre of the militant outfit were apprehended in Assam’s Golaghat on Thursday.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police jointly launched an operation and nabbed the two militants in Uriamghat area of the district.

"Security forces had apprehended the militants from Uriamghat area in Golaghat district along the Assam-Nagaland border and recovered two point 32 pistols, 10 live ammunition, letterhead of APLA,” Trinayan Bhuyan, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sarupathar in Golaghat district said.

"The apprehended militants were identified as Sahil Munda who is the C-in-C of APLA and Jayanta Haok. Self-proclaimed C-in-C of APLA Sahil Munda and Jayanta Haok were involved in various anti-national activities including demanding money and others,” he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

