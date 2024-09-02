Assam: Two Arrested with Firearm and Ammunition in Sonari

The Assam Rifles in a routine search operation apprehended two youths with a .22 caliber pistol and two rounds of live ammunition in Assam’s Sonari on Monday.
The arrest took place at a vehicle checkpoint on the Namtola side of the Assam-Nagaland border.
The individuals have been identified as Niranjan Buragohain and Abdul Sattar.
They are currently under interrogation by Sonari police.
Earlier on August 31, A submachine gun, two magazines, ammunition and explosive powder were seized by Assam police in Tinsukia suspected of belonging to a banned militant organization.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed via social media about the seizure. According to the post, a Heckler & Koch SMG, 130 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and around one kilogram of PEK explosive powder.
According to the Assam DGP, the weapons belonged to a "proscribed organization active in the Assam-Arunachal border".
"Continuing our efforts against unlawful weapon holding, One Heckler & Koch SMG, 130 rounds Ammunition, 2 magazines and approximately one KG PEK explosive powder recovered by Police in Tinsukia. Suspected of belonging to a proscribed organization active in Assam-Arunachal border," wrote GP Singh on X.