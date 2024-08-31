Assam Police Seizes Arms, Ammo & Explosive Powder In Tinsukia

A submachine gun, two magazines, ammunition and explosive powder were seized on Saturday by Assam police in Tinsukia suspected of belonging to a banned militant organization.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed via social media about the seizure. According to the post, a Heckler & Koch SMG, 130 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and around one kilogram of PEK explosive powder.
According to the Assam DGP, the weapons belonged to a "proscribed organization active in the Assam-Arunachal border".
"Continuing our efforts against unlawful weapon holding, One Heckler & Koch SMG, 130 rounds Ammunition, 2 magazines and approximately one KG PEK explosive powder recovered by Police in Tinsukia. Suspected of belonging to a proscribed organization active in Assam-Arunachal border," wrote GP Singh on X.
Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 29 chargesheeted 10 accused in a Mizoram arms and explosives seizure case connected with Myanmar-based insurgent groups.
All 10 accused were charged with active involvement in the arms, ammunition and explosives trafficking network operating on the Indo-Myanmar border. They were chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and, Explosive Substance Act.
The NIA's investigation revealed that the seized arms and explosives were supplied by Albarin Explotech, a Guwahati-based explosives firm, as evidenced by batch numbers and QR codes found on the recovered items.
The chargesheet, submitted to the NIA Special Court in Aizawl, Mizoram, names the accused as Lalrintluanga, Laldinpuia, Zoremsanga, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalrinsanga, Zothanmawia, Henry Siangnuna, J Rohlupuia, Laldinsanga, and David Lalramsanga, with some among them identified as absconders from Myanmar.
The case was registered in May 2022 following the seizure of a large quantity of explosives, firearms and ammunition from two vehicles at the outskirts of Kelsih Village, under Kulikawn PS, Aizawl district. Four occupants of the vehicles were taken into custody.