Assam: Two Bangladeshi Nationals Get 5 Years Jail For Illegally Entering India

Two Bangladeshi nationals were convicted and sentence to five years imprisonment by the District and Sessions court of South Salmara-Mankachar district on Thursday for entering the Indian territory illegally.

A fine of Rs10,000 each was also imposed by the court, failing which will lead to a imprisonment of another six months for both.

The two convicted accused have been identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh.

"District and Sessions Judge court convicted two accused persons namely Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh both are hailing from Bangladesh and the court awarded five years of imprisonment to them,” said District Public Prosecutor Biswajit Mahanta.

"On March 6 last year, Mankachar police arrested Abdul Hai from Behulachar area along Indo-Bangladesh border who illegally entered into India and registered a case number 163/21," he further said.

"Similarly, police arrested Niranjan Ghosh on May 25 last year who also illegally entered India and registered case number 395/21 against him. Police had forwarded them to judicial custody," he added.