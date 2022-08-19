Manipur: Rajnath Singh Interacts with Assam Rifles, Indian Army

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday interacted with personnel of 57th Mountain Division and Assam Rifles (South) at the Assam Rifles Mantripukhri premises near Imphal.

The Defence minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita, GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General RC Tiwari along with Chief of Staff (Eastern Command) Lieutenant General KK Repswal besides Major Generals Naveen Sachdeva (57th Mountain Division) and Rajan Sarawat (IG Assam Rifles-South) led senior officers of Army and Assam Rifles.

Later addressing the Army and Assam Rifles personnel, the visiting Defence minister appreciated the officers and personnel for performing their duty with courage and conviction despite facing the challenges.

In his 10 minute address in Hindi, the minister said it is a matter of great pride to stand amongst the Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel. He added that unless the borders are safe, the nation cannot achieve absolute potential. The major contribution is made by you, he said.

Stating that people in different professions are serving the country at their capacities, he also felt that the service you are doing is more than profession and more service. Lauding the contribution of 57th Mountain Division as part of the then peace keeping force in Sri Lanka or in its present role and commending role of Assam Rifles in securing Indo-Myanmar border and key role in bringing Northeast into the mainstream, he said. Because of it, Assam Rifles are called Friends of the Northeast People and Sentinels of Northeast.



Nearly 1,000 personnel of 57th Mountain Division and Assam Rifles took part in the day's interaction with the Defence Minister.