Two bikers were tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident was reported in Borsapara area on Thursday evening.

Sources said a speeding vehicle collided with the bikers from behind, killing them on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Bhubaneswar Pegu and Rohit Doley.

It is learned that the deceased duo were students of Jaya Gogoi High School located in Khumtai.