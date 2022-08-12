India Reports 16,561 Cases Of Covid-19 In Last 24 Hours

India on Friday reported 16,561 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. With this, the country’s active caseload has gone up to 1,23,535.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,25,081 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 87.95 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,26,928.

Moreover, 18,053 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,35,73,094.