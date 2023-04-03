Assam: Three-Way Bike Accident Leaves 2 Seriously Injured

At least two bikers sustained injuries in a three-way collision that took place at Tamarhat in Assam on Sunday night.

As per initial reports, three motorcycles were involved in an accident last night in Tamarhat town in the Dhubri district of Assam. Eye witnesses said that the three motorcycles were speeding in the same direction when one of them tried to overtake the other.

However, while trying to overtake, one of the motorcycles hit another causing the accident. The accident took place right in front of Tamarhat Police Station on the route connecting to Tamarhat market.

Meanwhile, those who sustained injuries in the incident were identified as Dipak Das and Pabitra Das, both residents of Talowagaon. They were headed home when the accident took place.

Following the accident, the two injured were transferred to Dhubri in a serious condition for improved treatment.

Police officials seized the Apache motorcycle bearing registration number AS 16 J 8314 and admitted the injured to a hospital.

On the other hand, the other two people who were on the motorcycle that caused the accident while trying to overtake reportedly managed to flee from the spot.

Earlier on March 31, two people were killed on the spot after the motorcycle they were on rammed into a roadside tree in Assam's Chapar.

As per initial reports, the incident took place at Salkocha block in Chapar town in the Dhubri district of Assam. Onlookers mentioned that the two-wheeler was speeding when the riders lost control and rammed it into a tree on the side of the road causing the accident.

The two riders were killed on the spot as a result of the accident. They were identified as Debajit Roy and Paban Choudhury. After getting information about the incident, local police arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.

A local of the area who witnessed the accident said, "The accident took place around midnight. The two deceased were returning home from Basanti Puja when the accident took place."

He said, "Debajit Roy and Paban Choudhury were on a motorcycle. They rammed into a tree at great speed which resulted in them dying on the spot. Both of them were employed at a brick kiln here."