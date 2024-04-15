Assam: Two Brothers Killed In Bike Crash In Goa; Father Commits Suicide

In a distressing turn of events, two brothers hailing from Assam tragically lost their lives in a fatal bike crash in Goa, following which their father took his own life as he couldn't bear the devastating news.
The incident has left their family and the tight-knit community of Titabor in Jorhat district, where they reside, in a state of profound grief.
The deceased brothers have been identified as Papu Gogoi and Achyut Ranjan Gogoi.
Adding to the tragedy, their father, Anil Gogoi, unable to bear the weight of the news, took his own life by hanging himself at their residence in Assam. The unimaginable loss of both sons, coupled with the subsequent loss of their father, has left the community grappling with immense sorrow and disbelief.
According to sources, both youths were employed at separate private companies in Goa as security guards.